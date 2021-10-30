Home / India News / Sanjay Raut doesn't agree with Prashant Kishor, says ‘BJP will stay but as opposition’
Sanjay Raut doesn't agree with Prashant Kishor, says ‘BJP will stay but as opposition’

Sanjay Raut said no government can be formed without Congress as other parties are all regional parties. 
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said BJP will be in Indian politics but as the opposition as Congress-rules alliance will come to power in 2024.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 05:50 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the BJP rule in the country will be put to an end by a Congress-ruled coalition government in 2024 and that he does not personally believe what poll strategist Prashant Kishor has predicted about BJP. "No government can be formed without the Congress, which is a major and a deeply rooted party in the country. Congress is the main opposition party too. Others are regional parties," Raut said.

"BJP claims that it is the world's biggest party. If the world's biggest party loses elections they will become an opposition party. For example, in Maharashtra, the BJP is the main opposition party with 105 MLAs," Raut said amid Shiv Sena's 'mixed signals' to the BJP.

Recently, poll strategist Prashant Kishor during his visit to Goa said the BJP will continue to be a force to reckon with in Indian politics for decades to come. “The BJP is going to be in the centre of Indian politics, whether they win, whether they lose - like it was for the first 40 years for the Congress. The BJP is going nowhere. Once you secure 30% vote at the India level, you are not going away in a hurry,” Prashant Kishore said.

The poll strategist behind some spectacular poll results in the country also criticised the Congress and said Rahul Gandhi is the problem of the Congress. “That is where the problem lies with Rahul Gandhi. Probably, he thinks that it is just a matter of time when people will throw him (Narendra Modi) away. That’s not happening,” Kishor said.

BJP's long-term ally Shiv Sena is in the power in Maharashtra with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, though the chemistry among the allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra remains on and off, with speculations often doing the rounds that the Sena might think of going back to its old partner BJP. 

sanjay raut prashant kishor
Saturday, October 30, 2021
