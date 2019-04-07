Saradha: CBI seeks SC nod to question ex-Kolkata top cop

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to conduct custodial interrogation of former Calcutta police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha and other Ponzi chit fund scams.

The central agency stated that Kumar needed to be questioned to “unravel” the larger conspiracy and “money trail” in the scam. It has accused Kumar of being evasive and non-cooperative.

The apex court had on February 5 restrained the agency from resorting to any “coercive action” against Kumar, including arrest. However, in its application, CBI has urged the top court to recall this order. It also wants to interrogate some other Bengal police officers in connection with the scam.

“...in order to recover material evidence and to investigate into the acts of commission and omission on the part of Bidhan Nagar Police Commissioner and the SIT in causing concealment of evidence that was collected by them and to investigate the larger conspiracy. It is requested that CBI be allowed to examine Rajeev Kumar and other officers...,” read the CBI affidavit.

“Rajeev Kumar gave elusive replies not disclosing the reason why SIT, West Bengal, did not proceed to investigate against other influential persons in an analogous manner under his stewardship as commissioners of Police, Bidhan Nagar and as in charge of function of the SIT, West Bengal,” the CBI said.

