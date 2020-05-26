Sariska’s tiger population goes up to 20 with three new cubs

india

Updated: May 26, 2020 16:20 IST

The number of tigers in Rajasthan’s Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) has gone up to 20 with the birth of three cubs recently.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to hail the good news.

“Amid Corona concern, tigress ST-12 gives good news. Three new cubs have been camera trapped in Sariska Tiger Reserve. Now there are 20 tigers in year 2020 in #Sariska. My wish is to see the wild life thrives in state,” he tweeted.

In March 2020, after a two year wait, Sariska tigress ST-10 and her cub was spotted in the Talvriksh range. STR now has 20 big cats, of which 11 are female, 5 male and rest cubs.

STR Field Director, Ghanshyam Prasad Sharma, said this is the second litter of three cubs of 6-year-old ST-12 – the cubs are three months old. In 2018, she had given birth to three cubs which dispersed after they became adults.

“This year has been good for the Reserve as five tigers – three cubs of ST-12 and two of ST-14 became adults while four cubs have been born,” said Sharma.

He also said that after a long time, two tigers ST-18 (son of ST-14) and ST-19 (daughter of ST-12) have started moving in the buffer zone.

Former Indian Forest Service officer and president of Sariska Tiger Foundation, Sunayan Sharma welcomed the news of the new cubs.

“STR is certainly a potential habitat and can support a good number of big cat population. The current number of 20 can increase up to 35 but for that we need to reduce grazing in and outside the Reserve,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is also expecting cubs from three tigresses, which have not been seen in the last 2-3 months. “Tigresses T-19, 102 and 92 either have or would be giving birth to cubs. The three have not been seen for the last 2-3 months,” said Manoj Parashar, Field Director, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve