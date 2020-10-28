e-paper
Home / World News / Saudi Arabia removes PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan’s map, activist calls move ‘Diwali Gift’ to India

Saudi Arabia removes PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan’s map, activist calls move ‘Diwali Gift’ to India

According to media reports,Saudi Arabia released a 20 Riyal banknote to commemorate its presidency of organising the G-20 Summit ,and the world map displayed on the banknote does not show Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir as parts of Pakistan

world Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 17:46 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Riyadh
Media reports say that Saudi Arabia’s step is nothing short of an attempt to disgrace Pakistan, which also seems to be “adapting to its new bloc”
Media reports say that Saudi Arabia's step is nothing short of an attempt to disgrace Pakistan, which also seems to be "adapting to its new bloc"
         

Saudi Arabia has removed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan’s map, said Pakistan- occupied Kashmir(PoK) activist Amjad Ayub Mirza on Wednesday.

“Saudi Arab removes Pakistani occupied Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan’s map!!!!,” he tweeted.

He also tweeted a picture that was captioned, “Saudi Arabia’s Diwali gift to India-- removes Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Pakistan’s map,”.

According to media reports, Saudi Arabia released a 20 Riyal banknote to commemorate its presidency of organising the G-20 Summit on November 21-22. It was further reported that the world map displayed on the banknote does not show Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir as parts of Pakistan.

Media reports say that Saudi Arabia’s step is nothing short of an attempt to disgrace Pakistan, which also seems to be “adapting to its new bloc”.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in September stated that they have seen reports regarding elections to the so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan” Assembly to be held on November 15 and took a strong objection to it.

“The Government of India conveyed strong protest to Pakistan Government and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the so-called Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India,” the MEA stated.

The Imran Khan government previously released a new political map of Pakistan, claiming Indian territories of Junagadh, Sir Creek, and Manavadar in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and a part of Ladakh.

This came after the first anniversary of the Indian government’s decision to revoke Article 370 which gave special powers to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

52.24% voter turnout recorded till 5pm in Bihar: Election Commission
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
MI vs RCB Live: Mumbai vs Kohli’s Bangalore - Toss upcoming
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy’: China
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
