‘Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour’: Asaduddin Owaisi on vandalism at Delhi house

After a group of men threw ink at his house in the national capital, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked his opponents to stop "this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour". All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)

Owaisi also attacked home minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, asking if they would guarantee the safety of members of the parliament.

"Some 'unknown miscreants' vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count of the number of times my Delhi residence has been targeted. When I asked police officials how this was happening right under their noses, they expressed helplessness," he wrote on X.

"Amit Shah, this happening under your oversight. Om Birla, please tell us if MPs' safety will be guaranteed or not," he added.

Owaisi said the attack didn't scare him.

“To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bahadurpura AIMIM MLA Mohammad Mubeen claimed the miscreants chanted Jai Siya Ram while vandalising his house.

"Some miscreants have vandalised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owasis's Delhi residence with black ink and raised 'Jai Siya Ram' slogans. We request the government to investigate the matter and take strict action against those behind this," he said.

A group of five men pasted posters outside Owaisi's residence on Thursday evening, demanding his suspension from the Lok Sabha.

'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'I stand with Israel', and 'Owaisi should be suspended' was written on the posters.

A police officer told PTI they were trying to identify the people and legal action would be taken against them.

The Hyderabad MP, while taking oath in the Lok Sabha, had raised the 'Jai Palestine' slogan, sparking a massive row.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a pre-Independence BJP icon.