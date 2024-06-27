Asaduddin Owaisi on President Murmu's address to Parliament: ‘No mention of…’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday criticised President Droupadi Murmu's joint address to the Parliament, saying it did not mention minorities or unemployment. AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the House during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha in New Delhi on June 26.(PTI)

“In the entire address, there was no mention of minorities or unemployment. US State Secretary Antony Blinken said yesterday that there has been an increase in hate speech in India and religious places of minorities are getting demolished. There was nothing new in the address, it was like an old wine in a new bottle,” Owaisi told ANI. Follow LIVE updates of the Parliament here.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

He also raised the issue of paper leaks and the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam.

"Re-NEET should have been done. There are paper leaks everywhere. They (Government) are playing with the lives of 25 lakh youth and their families..." Owaisi added.



Later, Owaisi told PTI,"BJP doesn't understand that they don't have the mandate. In this entire President's address, there is no mention of the word 'minority'. Why does the Modi government hate minorities so much?"

In her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, President Murmu said that the government is fully committed to a fair investigation of the recent incidents of paper leaks and to ensure that the guilty are punished.

She also asserted there is a need to rise above party politics and undertake concrete measures nationwide.

Also Read | President mentions paper leak row, Emergency in address to Parliament

"Whether it is competitive examinations or government recruitment, there should be no reason for any hindrance. This process requires complete transparency and probity. Regarding the recent instances of paper leak in some examinations, my government is committed to a fair investigation and ensuring strict punishment to the culprits," she said.

"Even earlier, we have witnessed many instances of paper leaks in different states. It is important that we rise above party politics and undertake concrete measures nationwide," Murmu added.

Murmu also announced that the government will make several big announcements during the upcoming budget.

"The budget will have major economic and social decisions and many historic steps will be taken. The speed of reforms will be increased to fulfill the aspirations of people," she said.