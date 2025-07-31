SBK Singh takes charge as Delhi Police Commissioner. Who is he?

SBK Singh, a 1998-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, on Thursday took over as the Commissioner of Delhi Police. He is succeeding Sanjay Arora to the top post. Within Delhi Police, SBK Singh has served in many key offices, such as Additional DCP of South, and DCP in both Northeast and Central districts.(Screengrab/X/@PTI_News)

Singh is also the Director General of Home Guards, Delhi, and is taking the additional charge as Commissioner.

In a career spanning 36 years, Singh has served in several crucial posts in the Delhi Police. He was also the head of police forces in the northeastern states of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, news agency PTI reported.

Who is SBK Singh?

An alumnus of Delhi University's St Stephen's College, SBK Singh joined the Indian Police Service following graduation in 1986. Later, he completed his MBA in Human Resource Management, according to the report.

Singh's journey in the policing profession showcases a unique mix of administrative work, field experience and technological knowledge.

Within the Delhi Police, Singh has served in many key offices, such as Additional DCP of South, and DCP in both Northeast and Central districts.

Later, SBK Singh headed the Economic Offences Wing. He served as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) and Special Commissioner of Police in various departments, including Intelligence, Security, Law and Order, and Technology and Project Implementation, the report mentioned.

The senior IPS officer reportedly introduced the Public Facilitation Desks in police stations during his tenure as Special CP (Law and Order). He oversaw major arrangements and probes across seven police districts comprising 89 police stations.

As Special CP (Security), Singh also led high-profile security operations, especially the 2015 Republic Day celebrations when the then US President Barack Obama had visited India. Additionally, the Indo-African Forum Summit also took place the same year, with participation from 54 heads of states and dignitaries.

During his tenure as the DGP of Mizoram, Singh undertook many progressive initiatives, such as the launch of the state's first all-women police station, a tourist police unit, and the introduction of the Mizoram Safety Application.

SBK Singh also implemented the e-challan system for traffic violations and brought the Mizoram Police on social media platforms. He reportedly devised strategies to control drug trafficking across the Myanmar border, the report mentioned.

Holding the office of head of police forces, Arunachal Pradesh, Singh launched the Arunachal Suraksha Mobile Application, introduced an online portal for complaints, and set up the force's Facebook and X profiles as well.

In his commitment to personnel welfare, Singh promoted more than 1,500 constables to honorary head constables.

He played a key role in developing the 'Lost Report' mobile application and a web-based Police Clearance Certificate system while serving in the office of Special CP (Intelligence) in Delhi Police.

Singh also has a seven-year-long service in the Cabinet Secretariat (RAW), having been posted in both India and abroad.

SBK Singh has been decorated with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, and a Silver Medal for National e-Governance.

Singh is known for his forward-thinking and modern outlook and policing.

The top cop also writes a blog called the 'Spiritual Policeman', providing insights into his perspective on law enforcement.