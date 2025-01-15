SC asks Punjab govt to furnish comparative medical reports of Dallewal

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on hunger strike for the last 51 days, is exhibiting indicators of starvation ketosis (when the body, which isn’t getting glucose from starch, burns stored fat for energy) but most of his other health parameters are in the normal range, according to his latest medical reports dated January 10 and January 14, copies of which has been seen by Hindustan Times. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on hunger strike since November 26, 2024. (ANI)

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court, worried about the fasting leader’s fading health, directed the Punjab government to furnish a complete set of comparative medical reports of Dallewal, who has been on hunger strike since November 26, 2024, for an independent evaluation by the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

According to the January 10 and January 14 reports, Dallewal’s haemoglobin, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium level are within range. The blood test reports, however, show high levels of ketones.

The latest medical tests were conducted by a private lab on behalf of the Patiala civil surgeon.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) (non-political), began his indefinite hunger strike on November 26, 2024, at the Khanauri border demanding legal guarantee for minimum support price and an across-the-board debt waiver for farmers. He has been consistently refusing medical aid offered by the Punjab government. During Wednesday’s hearing in the Supreme Court, the Punjab government claimed that Dallewal’s health was ‘stable’.

In January 10 tests,the fasting leader’s blood test report revealed that the blood ketone level was 6.53 mmol/L, significantly higher than the normal value of 0 to 0.6.

However, his haemoglobin, calcium, phosphorus, sodium and magnesium levels were found to be in normal range.

His haemoglobin level was 14.52 which rose to 14.92 in January 14 reports well within the normal range and his platelet count stood at 243 in January 10 reorts and reports again considered almost normal, against the ideal medical range of 150-410.

The fasting leader’s sodium reading was found to be 134 against the normal range of 136-146 and in January 14 reports it improved to 147. While the potassium level was 3.25 and 3.74 in both reports well within the normal markers of 3.50 to 5.10.

“The overall reports are indicating that the body is being hydrated regularly,” a doctor from Government Rajindra Medical College said on the condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak on the sensitive matter.

The blood tests also showed Dallewal’s uric acid level is 11.64 mg/dL— which indicates a negative impact on renal (kidney) functions. However, this value is below the 14.60 in his December 20 test. The ideal uric acid range is 3.5 to 7.2. In latest reports on January 14, it further improved to 9.40.

A team of doctors from an NGO, Five Rivers Heart Association, has been keeping a close watch on Dallewal’s health and maintained that the farmer leader has been taking water regularly for hydration. Over the past week, he has been fed water through a spoon as he has been too weak to drink water normally.

The Five Rivers doctors said that Dallewal’s fast has already caused irreparable damage to his body, especially to the liver and kidney.Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said, “Over the past 48 hours, Dallewal’s condition has deteriorated further. Dallewal’s body is not tolerating normal water owing to acute starvation. Doctors have informed us that if the fast-unto-death continues, it will lead to multiple-organ failure.”