SC bench to begin daily hearings in Ayodhya title case tomorrow

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court will begin hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case from August 6.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, passed orders to the effect after an attempt for an out-of-court settlement of the issue failed.

The three-member mediation panel looking into the dispute had on Thursday informed the court that the various parties involved in it could not come to an agreement, drawing the curtains on almost four-and-a-half month-long negotiations between Hindu and Muslim litigants.

Taking cognizance of the report, the bench ordered: “We have received the report submitted by Justice (Retd.) FMI Kalifulla, the Chairman of the Mediation Committee. We have perused the same. The mediation proceedings have not resulted in any final settlement. We, therefore, have to proceed with the hearing of the cases/appeals, which will commenceon and from 6.8.2019 (Tuesday). The hearing will be on day to-day basis until the arguments are concluded.”

Since March, the top court has put on hold all judicial proceedings in the case to give mediation a shot. The title suit in the matter is pending before the Supreme Court since 2010, after the two sides approached it against the Allahabad high court’s verdict dividing the disputed land into three equal portions – 1/3rd each for the Hindus, Muslims and the Nirmohi Akhara. From August 6, the court will begin hearing on 14 appeals — including the suits filed by the Ram Lalla Virajman, Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Wakf board- and four other petitions.

