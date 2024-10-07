SC condemns gender bias in public offices, calls for sensitisation

The Supreme Court on Monday came down hard on the discriminatory attitudes that persist against women in public offices, stressing the need for administrative systems to support women representatives rather than undermine them. The Supreme Court noted a troubling pattern of prejudice. (HT PHOTO)

Emphasising the importance of gender parity and women’s empowerment in public offices, a bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan lamented that women face systemic biases within administrative structures despite constitutional mandates and legislative efforts.

It noted a troubling pattern of prejudice, particularly against women leaders, remarking: “As a country, we are attempting to realise the progressive goal of gender parity and women empowerment across all spheres, including public offices, and most importantly adequate women representatives in elected bodies.”

Such barriers, the court pointed out, reflect entrenched discriminatory attitudes and impede progress toward a more inclusive political landscape.

The bench pointed out that the removal of an elected representative, especially a woman from a rural area, should not be taken lightly, as it disregards the efforts these women make to secure and retain such positions.

“We would like to reiterate that the matter of removal of an elected public representative should not be treated so lightly, especially when it concerns women belonging to rural areas. It must be acknowledged that these women who succeed in occupying such public offices do so only after significant struggle,” it held.

The strong statements by the court came as it ordered that Manisha Ravindra Panpatil be reinstated as the sarpanch of Vichkheda in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district until the end of her tenure. Its ruling overturned the decisions of local authorities, who had disqualified her on claims of residing on government land — an allegation the court found unsubstantiated. Panpatil was elected in February 2021.

In its order, the court called upon government authorities to foster a more supportive environment for women in governance, particularly in rural areas. It emphasised the need for administrative bodies to “sensitise themselves and work towards creating a more congenial atmosphere”.

The court observed that the actions of the private complainants, who sought Panpatil’s disqualification, were motivated by resistance to a female sarpanch making decisions and exercising authority on behalf of the village. “This seems to us a classic case where the residents of the village could not reconcile with the fact that the appellant, being a woman, was nevertheless elected to the office of the sarpanch of their village,” it noted.

Highlighting a pattern of gender-based exclusion, the court remarked that Panpatil’s removal, based on vague claims and without proper fact-checking, underscored a broader issue of official apathy toward women’s roles in local governance.

The court criticised the “mechanical and summary orders passed by government authorities,” including collector and divisional commissioner, noting that such actions reflect a “systemic pattern of prejudicial treatment, permeating through all levels of administrative functioning.”

It admonished the authorities for their failure to investigate the allegations thoroughly, thereby compromising the integrity of an elected officeholder’s position. “While there is no doubt in our mind that the private respondents may have operated in a discriminatory manner, what is more worrying is the casual approach adopted by government authorities in summarily removing an elected representative. This is all the more concerning when the representative in question is a woman and elected in the reservation quota...” it noted.

The court also cautioned against a routine or casual removal of an elected representative, particularly a woman from a rural area, because doing so ignores the work these women put up to win and hold their posts.

Asserting that women leaders at the grassroots level must be supported and not undermined, the court called for sensitising officials and fostering an environment where women in governance can perform their roles without bias or undue challenges.

“In this vein, the concerned authorities need to sensitise themselves and work towards creating a more congenial atmosphere where women, such as the appellant, can prove their worth by rendering their services as sarpanch of the gram panchayat,” it held.

The court reiterated that achieving gender equality in governance requires more than just appointing women to reserved seats; it necessitates creating an inclusive environment where women can exercise authority without fear of discrimination or bias.