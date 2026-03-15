New Delhi, The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to submit a comprehensive report on illegal constructions along the banks and flood plains of Ganga river and inform about the steps taken to remove encroachments. SC directs Centre to submit comprehensive report on encroachments along Ganga

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan asked the Union government to place on record steps taken so far for implementation and execution of notification on rejuvenation, protection and management of Ganga.

"What are the impediments or hurdles coming in the way of the Authority in giving effect to the better and effective implementation of the notification, referred to above?

"What steps the Authority intends to take to protect the river Ganga passing through all the States, referred to above, and ensure that the river plains and banks are free of all encroachments? the bench said.

The top court issued notices to several Ganga basin states and said the issue required a broader examination beyond individual cases.

The matter is listed for next hearing on April 23.

During the hearing, advocate Akash Vashishtha, appearing for the petitioner, submitted there are large-scale encroachments all over the banks which require immediate attention and pointed out that some parts of these riverbanks are very rich in fresh water Dolphins.

The apex court also sought to know from the Centre what type of directions the Authority would like to seek from this Court to give meaningful effect to the notification to make the river plains and the banks of Ganga river absolutely free of all encroachments.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Patna resident Ashok Kumar Sinha against the June 30, 2020 order of the NGT dismissing his plea against illegal constructions and permanent encroachments on the eco-fragile flood plains.

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