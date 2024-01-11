SC extends interim medical bail to ex-Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended interim medical bail to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for six months in a money laundering case.



A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal extended the medical bail granted to Malik after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, said the probe agency has no objection to it. Nawab Malik(Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

In October last year, the top court had extended his medical bail for three months on medical grounds. It was the second bail extension to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader after the court had granted him a two-month bail on August 11.



Nawab Malik, 64, was arrested on Februay 23, 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency against designated terrorist Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his close aides include Chhota Shakeel and Tiger Memon.

Malik had sought relief from the high court, claiming he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments. He also sought bail on merit.

As per the ED probe, proceeds of crime were allegedly generated through the rent and other income from the land, amounting to ₹15.99 crore. According to the ED chargesheet, this money was used for terror funding in active collaboration with terror organisations.