close_game
close_game
News / India News / SC extends interim medical bail to ex-Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

SC extends interim medical bail to ex-Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

ByHT News Desk
Jan 11, 2024 11:15 AM IST

SC extends interim medical bail to Nawab Malik in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended interim medical bail to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for six months in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal extended the medical bail granted to Malik after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, said the probe agency has no objection to it.

Nawab Malik(Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
Nawab Malik(Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

In October last year, the top court had extended his medical bail for three months on medical grounds. It was the second bail extension to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader after the court had granted him a two-month bail on August 11.

Nawab Malik, 64, was arrested on Februay 23, 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency against designated terrorist Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his close aides include Chhota Shakeel and Tiger Memon.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Malik had sought relief from the high court, claiming he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments. He also sought bail on merit.

As per the ED probe, proceeds of crime were allegedly generated through the rent and other income from the land, amounting to 15.99 crore. According to the ED chargesheet, this money was used for terror funding in active collaboration with terror organisations.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out