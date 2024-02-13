 SC extends stay on Kejriwal’s trial in 2014 poll code violation case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / SC extends stay on Kejriwal’s trial in 2014 poll code violation case

SC extends stay on Kejriwal’s trial in 2014 poll code violation case

ByAbraham Thomas
Feb 13, 2024 03:35 PM IST

In February last year, the court issued a notice on Kejriwal’s appeal and stayed the trial after he approached it fearing arrest

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the stay on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s trial in a poll code violation case based on a speech in Uttar Pradesh in the run-up to the 2014 national elections.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (X)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (X)

A bench of justices MM Sundresh and SVN Bhatti admitted Kejriwal’s appeal against a January 2023 Allahabad high court order refusing to discharge him. “We will grant leave. The interim order granted by us will continue. Let it be in cold storage.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Kejriwal, sought the court’s permission to file additional documents. The bench replied, “These are all irrelevant matters.”

Kejriwal was booked under the Representation of People Act’s Section 125 over his comments allegedly saying those voting for Congress will be considered traitors while Khuda (God) will not spare those opting for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The section provides for action against anyone promoting or attempting to promote enmity or hatred on grounds of religion, race, caste, community, or language. The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to three years in prison.

In February last year, the court issued a notice on Kejriwal’s appeal and stayed the trial after he approached it fearing arrest following the high court dismissal of his petition. The court then observed, “Why do you have to bring God? In a secular country, leave God alone. He [God] can take care of himself.” It added the word “Khuda” does not refer to a god of a particular religion.

Kejriwal claimed there was no video recording or transcript of the speech for which he was booked. He added not a single member of the public came forward to suggest his statement created disaffection or disharmony. Kejriwal got a stay on the trial as he was expected to keep visiting Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district for it. “Merely mentioning God cannot amount to promoting enmity and hatred between different classes of citizens.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Farmers Protest Live Updatesalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On