e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / India News / SC forms panel to fast-track POCSO cases

SC forms panel to fast-track POCSO cases

india Updated: Dec 17, 2019 01:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday set up a two-judge committee of Justice Subhash Reddy and Justice M R Shah of the Supreme Court of India to “monitor, supervise and make suggestions for expeditious trial in cases relating to rape and POCSO across the country.”

According to officials familiar with the matter, the committee initially will ask for all details of all first information reports (FIRs), charge sheets and trials pending in trial courts and give a report to the Chief Justice of India.

The setting of the committee comes in the backdrop of a series of heinous crimes against women, including the rape and brutal murder of a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian by four men last month. The suspects were killed in a police encounter.

The central government has proposed to set up 1,023 special fast-track courts for speedy trial of over 166,000 pending cases of crimes against women and children across the country.

“Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India has formulated a Scheme, on the lines of other Centrally Sponsored Schemes, for setting up of a total of 1023 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) for expeditious trial and disposal of rape cases and cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The total estimated cost is Rs 767.25 crore, out of which Central share is Rs. 474 crore. It has been proposed to set up 218 FTSCs in the State of Uttar Pradesh, Smriti Irani, the minister of women and child development, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha in the winter session.

The central support of Rs 474 crore for one year will come from the Nirbhaya Fund, which was created by the Centre in 2013 after the December 16 gang rape and murder of a paramedical in 2012. It was created to support the initiatives of governments and NGOs working for the safety of women.

top news
Jamia protester hit by bullet, say doctors; cops deny, say may be tear gas shell
Jamia protester hit by bullet, say doctors; cops deny, say may be tear gas shell
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
A blow-by-blow account of Jamia protest in last 24 hrs over Citizenship Act
A blow-by-blow account of Jamia protest in last 24 hrs over Citizenship Act
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news