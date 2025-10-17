Telangana scraps two-child norm to contest local body polls

The Telangana state cabinet, chaired by chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday decided to do away with the two-child restriction for contesting the local body elections. Telangana information minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the cabinet reviewed the existing rule disqualifying individuals with more than two children from contesting local body elections. (ANI)

“The cabinet decided to remove the restriction in view of effective population control in the state,” he said.

The cabinet reviewed the record paddy production in the state to the extent of 80 lakh metric tonnes this Kharif season.

“The Central Government has approved procurement of 50 lakh metric tonnes. The state will request procurement of an additional 15 lakh metric tonnes. The cabinet decided to provide ₹500 per quintal as bonus for fine varieties over the MSP,” the minister said.

The cabinet also decided that to mark two years of the people’s government, a nine-day public celebration titled “Praja Palana - Praja Vijayotsavalu” will be held from December 1 to 9.

“A Cabinet sub-committee will oversee planning and execution of the celebration,” he said.

The cabinet also decided to accelerate Metro Rail Phase 2A and 2B expansion. “The cabinet discussed the possibility of taking over operations from L&T, which is currently running the project under a PPP model. A high-level committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, will study the feasibility and present its report to a Cabinet sub-committee for final decision-making,” he added.