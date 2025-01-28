SC rejects plea to quash bail of Jagan in illegal assets case

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the petition of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Andhra Pradesh assembly deputy speaker K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju seeking cancellation of bail granted to former chief minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the alleged illegal assets case. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI)

A Supreme Court bench headed by justice BV Nagaratna and justice Satish Chandra Mishra said there was no need for any separate hearing on Raju’s petition for the cancellation of bail granted to Jagan by a special court for CBI cases in Hyderabad in September 2013.

“High Court is monitoring the process before the concerned CBI court and directed day to day hearings. When the HC has opined as above, petitioner says transfer is needed owing to delay in prosecution and trial before CBI court. We do not think transfer of cases against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is needed,” the Bar and Bench quoted the court as saying while dismissing the plea.

The bench noted that the Supreme Court’s earlier verdict on cases of corruption involving MPs and MLAs is applicable in this case as well. As such the bail cancellation issue would be dealt by the CBI court in Hyderabad under the supervision of the Telangana state high court.

When the bench declared that it would dismiss Raju’s petition on the issue, his counsel said he was withdrawing the petition and would approach the state high court.

The Supreme Court bench also rejected Raju’s plea seeking transfer Jagan’s cases from Hyderabad to another state. The bench clarified that there was no need to transfer the cases, as they were already being dealt with by the trial court under the supervision of the Telangana high court.

The bench has instructed the trial court to conduct a day-to-day hearing of the cases against Jagan and the High Court should continue its supervision, eliminating the necessity for transferring the cases to another state.

The bench reiterated that there was no delay or oversight in the handling of these cases, as both the trial court and high court are actively involved.