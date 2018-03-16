SC reserves verdict on pleas demanding probe into judge Loya’s death
Judge Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014.india Updated: Mar 16, 2018 16:45 IST
PTI, New Delhi
The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge B H Loya.
Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud reserved the verdict after an elaborate hearing.
The petitions seeking a probe into Loya’s death was opposed by the Maharashtra government.