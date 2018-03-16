 SC reserves verdict on pleas demanding probe into judge Loya’s death | india news | Hindustan Times
SC reserves verdict on pleas demanding probe into judge Loya’s death

Judge Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014.

india Updated: Mar 16, 2018 16:45 IST
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi.
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge B H Loya.

Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud reserved the verdict after an elaborate hearing.

The petitions seeking a probe into Loya’s death was opposed by the Maharashtra government.

