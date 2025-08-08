SC stays NGT order imposing ₹50.44 cr fine on DJB, MCD over Yamuna pollution

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of the NGT imposing a combined environmental compensation of ₹50.44 crore on Delhi Jal Board and the MCD for failing to prevent sewage pollution in the capital’s drains and the Yamuna. The top court issued the notice and stayed the operation of the order pending further hearing.(HT Photo)

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria took note of the plea of the DJB and the MCD against the NGT’s order of November 21, 2024.

The top court issued the notice and stayed the operation of the order pending further hearing.

The matter would be listed after two months.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the civic bodies, said the hefty fine placed an undue financial burden on public authorities and it warranted reconsideration.

The NGT levied ₹25.22 crore each on the DJB and MCD, directing them to deposit the amount with the Central Pollution Control Board within two months.

The tribunal underlined the failure of both agencies in preventing sewage from being discharged into the city's stormwater system, specifically into the Kushak drain, which eventually flows into the Yamuna.

The NGT further observed the alteration of the Kushak drain by authorities compromised its functional efficacy and led to the emission of toxic gases, contributing to air pollution and endangering the health of local residents.

The MCD, it said, acted beyond its legal mandate and was “equally guilty of causing pollution".