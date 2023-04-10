SC to hear on April 14 Muslim side's plea for 'Wuzu' in Gyanvapi mosque

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on April 14 a fresh plea by the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple dispute case of Varanasi seeking alternative arrangement for 'Wuzu' or ablution where the Shivling was reportedly found, in view of more rush during Ramzan. The Gyanvapi compound in Varanasi. (FILE PHOTO)

A bench of Chief Justices of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said it would hear the matter on April 14.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi for the Muslim side mentioned the matter before the bench for an urgent hearing saying the court order has already said that adequate arrangements should be made.

Arrangements are not made yet, there are more worshipers due to Ramzan, Ahmadi told the bench, adding that they are requesting for arrangements to be made for 'Wuzu'.

He requested the apex court to hear the case today itself but the CJI said the matter will be heard on April 14.

On Thursday last week, the apex court allowed the Muslim side to file an application before it regarding their request to carry out the practice of 'Wuzu' inside the mosque premises during the month of Ramzan.

The bench then said it will hear the case on April 14 after Ahmadi had said during the month of Ramzan worshippers should be able to carry out the practice of 'Wuzu' inside the premises.

The 'Wuzu' area of the Gyanvapi mosque is the centre of the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute between Hindus and Muslims since the Hindu parties claim that 'Shivling' has been found in that spot, however, the Muslim side disputed the same and said that it is only a water fountain.

The top court is seized of an appeal filed by the Committee challenging an order of Allahabad High Court permitting a court-appointed commissioner to inspect, conduct survey and videography of the Gyanvapi mosque to which Hindus and Muslims have laid claim for the right to worship.

On May 20, 2022, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the case related to worship at Gyanvapi mosque from the civil judge to the district judge, Varanasi. On May 17, 2022, in an interim order, the top court had directed the authorities to protect the 'Wuzu' area where the 'Shivling' was found and granted access to Muslims for namaz.