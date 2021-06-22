Scattered rain likely over entire western Himalayan region today

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely to affect the western Himalayan region today due to a western disturbance which is affecting the region, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Due to strengthening of moist southwesterly winds; widespread and heavy rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh and a trough (area of low pressure) from northwest Rajasthan to northeast Bay of Bengal at mean sea level, widespread and heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar during the next 48 hours.

The northern Limit of southwest monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.

Further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab is likely to be slow as large scale features are not favourable and the forecast wind pattern by the numerical models do not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period, IMD said.

“For the next four to five days we are not expecting monsoon to make onset over Delhi and its neighbouring areas. This is mainly because of the westerly wind pattern which is weakening the monsoon flow. In fact, monsoon rains may start reducing over the west coast gradually mainly because no low pressure system or depression is developing over Bay of Bengal. Parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan however are getting very good rains now because of an interaction with westerlies. Models are presently not indicating favourable conditions for monsoon advance. We will be able to inform on the onset status after five days,” RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre had said on Sunday.