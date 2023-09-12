Schemes, outreach events in BJP’s plan for PM Narendra Modi’s birthday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AFP)

A seva pakhwara, a fortnight-long event that will include outreach programmes at the state level; the roll-out of the Vishwakarma Yojna for the empowerment of skilled workers; and the launch of the Ayushman Bhava programme to ensure the saturation coverage of health schemes launched since 2014 -- these are just some of the ways in which the Bharatiya Janata Party and the government will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday on Sunday, September 17.

The emphasis, people familiar with the matter said, will be on the launch of new schemes that are aimed at helping the marginalised, and also ensuring saturation coverage of previously launched welfare schemes.

According to one of the people, a BJP functionary who asked not to be named, just as the party has done earlier, it will organise programmes from September 17 to October 2 across the country to undertake seva or welfare programmes for the people; create awareness about social schemes that people can benefit from; and launch campaigns centered around community service.

“In some states, party functionaries will carry out blood donation camps or cleanliness and tree plantation drives. Each state unit has prepared something unique, such as an exhibition on the PM’s political journey; distributing aid; taking a pledge for a good cause...,” added the functionary.

With a bunch of state elections coming up later this year, and the national election scheduled for April, May, 2024, the government is keen to ensure that its social welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries. Ministries and departments have already been asked to widen the coverage of schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission that offers doorsteps delivery of potable water; the Jan Dhan scheme under which bank accounts are opened; and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna that provides subsidised housing for the economically weaker families.

“The government wants to ensure the saturation coverage of all major social welfare programmes so that no one is left behind...and while the government departments are doing what is within their mandate, the party workers too have been instructed to pitch in. They have been asked to create awareness about the schemes and help enrol those who have not been able to benefit from schemes such as Ujjwala (provision of subsidised gas cylinders) or PM Kisan Yojna (cash handouts to farmers),” said thefunctionary.

In line with the PM’s announcement about the Vishwakarma Yojana, the scheme will be launched at 70 locations across the country with ministers in attendance. Announced on August 15, the scheme will have an initial fund of ₹13,000- 15,000 crore for workers engaged in traditional trades and are mostly from the OBC sections.

So far, the government has received 11322 applications under the scheme which seeks to provide support to traditional artisans and craftspeople in scaling up the production of their conventional products and services. As per details provided by the government, the scheme will provide skill upgradation facilities to craftspersons; offer them support in the form of better and modern tools; and also facilitate their ability to sell online.