Schools closed in Ghaziabad, Noida, Chandigarh and J&K today amid heavy rain

As incessant rainfall continued to batter several states across North India, authorities ordered the closure of schools in many regions, including Noida, Ghaziabad and Chandigarh. Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district recorded a rainfall of 27.5mm till 8.30am on Tuesday, IMD said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Authorities cited the weather forecast and the persistent issues of waterlogging at several places while ordering the closure. Follow live updates on today's weather

Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar district basic education officer Rahul Pawar announced on Tuesday that all schools, including government, aided, unaided, CBSE, ICSE and other boards, up to Class 12, will be closed on Wednesday, September 3.

The closure was based on instructions from district magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam amid the continuous rainfall and impact on local areas.

“In compliance with the directions of the DM, all schools up to Class 12 across the district will remain closed for students on September 3 due to heavy rainfall. The step has been taken purely in view of the safety of children,” said Pawar.

Officials noted that classes have been suspended for students, but the teaching and non-teaching staff in council primary, upper primary and composite schools will have to attend and carry out their routine work.

Pawar further said, "Parents have been advised not to send their wards to school on Wednesday. The administration has also asked school authorities to circulate the notice promptly and ensure compliance."

Ghaziabad

All schools up to Class 12 have been ordered to remain shut on Wednesday in Ghaziabad as well, with officials saying that further decisions on holiday declaration would be taken on the basis of weather conditions.

Ghaziabad's basic education officer OP Yadav said in a statement, “The school holiday is declared for all students from nursery to Class 12 due to heavy rainfall in the district in view of their safety. This order must be strictly complied with.”

Additional district magistrate (ADM-finance) and nodal officer for disaster relief, Saurabh Bhatt, also said, "“All schools have been directed to observe closure on September 3. Any further closure will be taken based on a weather assessment. The sub-divisional magistrates have been activated and have gotten in touch with respective agencies to get the dilapidated residential buildings in the city vacated. Similar instructions have been ordered for dilapidated government buildings."

The district witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Bulandshahr, Baghpat

The district administrations of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and Baghpat also announced the closure of schools on Wednesday.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Bulandshahr, Lakshmi Kant Pandey, ordered the holiday for all schools across the education boards up to Class 12 due to heavy rain.

Baghpat district magistrate Asmita Lal also issued similar orders for the closure of schools.

Chandigarh

All schools in Chandigarh are also closed on Wednesday due to the inclement weather in the region. The city, which is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, has recorded more than 140 mm of rainfall since Sunday.

An official statement said, "In view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions in the region, all schools of UT (union territory) Chandigarh shall remain closed on September 3."

Schools in the region were closed on Tuesday as well.

Several parts of Punjab have been severely flooded as major rivers and rivulets in the state, including Sutlej, Beas and Ravi, are flowing in spate after torrential rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, colleges, universities and polytechnic institutions in Punjab have also been ordered to remain till Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh

Incessant rainfall has pounded Himachal Pradesh severely over the past few days, blocking over a thousand roads, including four national highways.

The local weather office issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rain in isolated areas of Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts on Wednesday, while issuing a yellow alert for Una and Bilaspur districts.

Authorities have ordered all government and private educational institutions, including coaching centres and nursing institutes, in Shimla, Kangra, and Sirmaur to remain shut on Wednesday.

"Teachers and administrative staff are exempted from attending educational institutions, and online classes will be conducted," the order said.

Jammu

All government and private schools across Jammu Division will remain shut on September 3 due to inclement weather conditions and safety concerns.

Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, the director of school education, Jammu, issued the order and cited the weather forecast of "heavy rainfall, landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, etc.," that could further worsen the waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas.

He also took note of the damaged roads and school buildings. "To ensure the safety of students and staff, it is hereby ordered that all Government and Private schools across Jammu Division shall remain closed on 03-09-2025," the order stated.

The directorate also directed schools to conduct online classes whenever possible to ensure the continuation of education.