Heavy rains lash Gurugram; DC orders WFH, online classes, cops on high alert

Amid the heavy rain spell that lashed Delhi and national capital region (NCR) on Monday, severely affecting Gurugram, police said officers stepped out on Monday night and Tuesday to monitor waterlogging and ensure smooth traffic movement. MCG commissioner Dahiya directed officials to expedite post-monsoon road repairs and improve drainage efficiency (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar said the administration was fully prepared in view of the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) alert. “Corporate offices have been advised to allow work-from-home, and schools across the district have been directed to hold online classes on Tuesday to prevent inconvenience to children,” he said. Kumar also urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and follow advisories.

He instructed officials to monitor areas prone to waterlogging and deploy extra machinery wherever required. He said disaster management teams were on standby to handle emergencies.

Meanwhile, police commissioner Vikas Arora said that police remained on alert on Tuesday and joint teams from traffic, civil defense, and disaster management were working to restore normalcy.

According to the district administration, Gurugram received 160mm of rainfall in 24 hours between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, with areas such as Kadipur and Harsaru recording some of the heaviest downpours. The deluge left arterial junctions including Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Subhash Chowk and Sohna Road severely waterlogged, crippling evening traffic and trapping commuters for hours.

For many residents, the civic collapse was an all-too-familiar ordeal. “Every time it rains heavily, our lives come to a standstill. I left my office at 6pm and reached home in Palam Vihar at 11pm, after abandoning my car midway. Why do we pay taxes if the city cannot handle rain that comes every year?” asked Rashmi Malhotra, a software professional.

Others described the experience of navigating waterlogged stretches. “It felt like driving through a river. My scooter broke down near Subhash Chowk, and I had to push it through knee-deep water while cars splashed all around. Officials show up only after the crisis, not before,” said Rohit Yadav, a student who commutes daily through the expressway.

CP Arora said 5,000 policemen were deployed across the city on Monday and traffic was brought under control in most areas. “At every 10-metre stretch in waterlogging-prone areas, personnel were stationed to assist commuters and ensure traffic kept moving,” he said.

Further, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya conducted inspections across Civil Lines, Rajiv Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Malibu Town, South City-2, Sector 50, Mayfield Garden and Sector 46. He directed officials to expedite post-monsoon road repairs and improve drainage efficiency. Dahiya also interacted with residents, promising quicker grievance redressal.

“We understand the inconvenience caused, but the administration and police are fully prepared to tackle any situation arising from the rains. With cooperation from residents, we will restore normalcy swiftly,” DC Kumar and CP Arora said in a joint statement.

However, the assurances offered little comfort to commuters who spend hours stranded on flooded roads. “Every year we are given promises and advisories. What we need is long-term planning, not temporary fixes after the city has drowned,” Sushil Mehta, a Sector 46 resident, said.