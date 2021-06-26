Schools, colleges, and cinema halls: Here's what won't open in Delhi this week

In a further opening up of the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday permitted weddings at banquet, marriage halls and hotels with 50 people in attendance and reopening of gyms and Yoga centres at 50% capacity. This is the part of gradual unlock process as the Covid-19 cases and deaths in the city-state are witnessing a decline, marking the end of fourt deadly coronavirus wave.

As Delhi saw a surge in cases and deaths, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government ordered gyms and banquet halls to close on April 19. In second week of May, weddings were permitted at home and in courts with not more than 20 people in attendance.

The Delhi Diaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order said the prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5 am on July 5.

Here is what is still not allowed in Delhi:

All schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutes will remain closed. The students, teachers are parents will have to continue with online and distance learning mode.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival and other related gatherings remain prohibited in Delhi.

All swimming pools, except those being used for training of sport persons participating in national and international events, to remain shut for general public.

Stadiums, sports complexes except those used for training of sports persons for participation in national and international sports events as well as those used for organising national and international sports events, to remain shut for general public use.

Cinemas, theaters and multiplexes will not be functioning, the DDMA ordered.

Entertainment parks, amusement parks, water parks and similar places to remain closed.

Auditoriums and assembly halls will not be allowed to open for public.

Banquet halls, except for the new marriage rules, will not be allowed to open.

Business to Business exhibitions have been prohibited in the DDMA order.

Spas in the national capital will not be allowed to open in this round of reopening.