Schools, colleges to reopen in Gujarat today: All you need to know

With a decline in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks, schools in Gujarat will reopen for students of Classes 10 and 12 on Monday. The classes will also reopen for graduation and post-graduation final years with mandatory compliance of Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs) and consent of parents.

The Centre in Unlock 5 guidelines allowed schools to reopen from October 15. However, the decision was left to states/union territories to decide as to when they would resume physical classes.

Schools and colleges have remained shut since March last year in the light of the coronavirus disease, which has claimed more than 150,999 lives so far, while the caseload stood at 10,450,284, as of Sunday.

Here is all you need to know about the schools, college reopening:

1) The schools will have to strictly follow the Centre mandated SOP for reopening. Under this, the school administration is required to make arrangements for thermal guns, soaps, etc. for the same in coordination with the government officials.

2) The schools are asked to coordinate with the local Community health centers and Primary health care centers and follow the guidelines pertaining to social distancing, masks, etc in the classroom

3) With offline classes resuming, the online education system will continue as usual. However, school administration can stop the mass promotion of online classes.

4) Examination will be conducted for the syllabus that has been covered over the months now.

5) Students attending the schools will require the consent of their parents. The schools have sent the forms to all the parents. Attendance is not mandatory.

6) The decision to reopen schools for the students of Classes 10 and 12 will be applicable for all the education boards in the state across government grant-in-aid, and self-financed schools as well as those run by the social justice and empowerment department.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON