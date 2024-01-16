close_game
close_game
News / India News / Schools shut in several parts of northern India amid cold wave conditions. Full List

Schools shut in several parts of northern India amid cold wave conditions. Full List

ByHT News Desk
Jan 16, 2024 06:02 PM IST

As the cold wave continued to grip the northern parts of the country, schools in various states remained shut. Here's a list.

As cold wave conditions persist across several parts of north India , authorities have taken the proactive measure of temporarily shutting down schools. The decision aims to prioritise the safety and well-being of students in wake of drop in temperatures.

School-going children find their way through heavy fog on a winter morning.(HT Photo/Vipin Kumar)
School-going children find their way through heavy fog on a winter morning.(HT Photo/Vipin Kumar)

Here's a list of states where schools remained shut:

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Uttar Pradesh:

Schools remained temporarily closed in response to the dense fog and cold wave prevailing in various regions of Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. In Gorakhpur, classes up to the 12th grade will stay shut until January 18.

Haryana:

Given the prevailing cold conditions in the state, the Haryana government also ordered the closure of schools for classes from 1-3. The schools will remain closed till Thursday. Earlier schools were closed in the state from Jan 1-Jan 15.

Bihar:

Schools will remain closed for classes 1-8 in Patna till January 20 due to the persistent cold wave conditions, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said in an official order. Singh said that classes beyond grade 8 will remain open from 9 am to 3:30 pm. However, no educational activities will be permitted after 3:30 pm.

Punjab:

In light of the ongoing cold wave in the area, the Punjab government has decided to extend the closure of primary schools until January 21. Nevertheless, middle schools (class 6 to 8), high schools (class 6 to 10), and senior secondary schools (class 6 to 12) will resume regular operations starting January 15. The operating hours for these schools will be from 10 am to 3 pm.

Schools in Chandigarh have been temporarily closed for students from classes 1 to 8. The closure is set to extend until January 20. Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, and updates regarding the reopening of schools will be provided as deemed appropriate based on weather conditions.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Ram Mandir along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On