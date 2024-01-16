Schools shut in several parts of northern India amid cold wave conditions. Full List

As cold wave conditions persist across several parts of north India , authorities have taken the proactive measure of temporarily shutting down schools. The decision aims to prioritise the safety and well-being of students in wake of drop in temperatures. School-going children find their way through heavy fog on a winter morning.(HT Photo/Vipin Kumar)

Here's a list of states where schools remained shut:

Uttar Pradesh:

Schools remained temporarily closed in response to the dense fog and cold wave prevailing in various regions of Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. In Gorakhpur, classes up to the 12th grade will stay shut until January 18.

Haryana:

Given the prevailing cold conditions in the state, the Haryana government also ordered the closure of schools for classes from 1-3. The schools will remain closed till Thursday. Earlier schools were closed in the state from Jan 1-Jan 15.

Bihar:

Schools will remain closed for classes 1-8 in Patna till January 20 due to the persistent cold wave conditions, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said in an official order. Singh said that classes beyond grade 8 will remain open from 9 am to 3:30 pm. However, no educational activities will be permitted after 3:30 pm.

Punjab:

In light of the ongoing cold wave in the area, the Punjab government has decided to extend the closure of primary schools until January 21. Nevertheless, middle schools (class 6 to 8), high schools (class 6 to 10), and senior secondary schools (class 6 to 12) will resume regular operations starting January 15. The operating hours for these schools will be from 10 am to 3 pm.

Schools in Chandigarh have been temporarily closed for students from classes 1 to 8. The closure is set to extend until January 20. Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, and updates regarding the reopening of schools will be provided as deemed appropriate based on weather conditions.