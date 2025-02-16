Scindia hails 5G roll-out, says India will be a $6 trillion economy by 2030

India will be a $6 trillion economy by 2030, Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said at an event in the Capital on Saturday. Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia at Parliament House during the Winter Session, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shrikant Singh)

Scindia said India saw the fastest 5G roll-out in the world due to the efforts made by Indian telcos as he hailed the government for the transformative change in India’s economic journey.

“By 2027, we shall be the third largest economy in the world, going ahead of Germany and Japan. We shall be a $5 trillion economy by 2028, a $6 trillion economy by 2030,” he said. He was speaking at the Times Group’s Global Business Summit.

“For the first time in 17 years after 2007, BSNL has made a net profit for the quarter of October-December 2024,” Scindia said. Government has infused about ₹3.04 lakh crore into BSNL, he said. The net profit for the quarter was ₹262 crore. The capital infusion in 2021, network expansion, reduction in costs and expenditure led to this, he said.

In FY24, the operating profit was ₹2100 crore. From April to December 2024, BSNL had an operating profit of ₹2,400 crore, he said. “Our loss last year (FY24) was close to ₹5,500 crore. As of Q3 FY24-25, our loss has been narrowed by close to ₹1,800 crore,” he said.

While talking about India’s readiness for 6G, Scindia said that India has already put together the 6G test bed. The government has also sanctioned about 111 research projects with an outlay of ₹300 crore.

Scindia said that India was only the fifth country in the world to develop its indigenous 4G technology stack. This, he said, was built by the government entity C-DOT, and two private companies Tejas Networks and TCS (the system integrator).

“It is being rolled out as we speak. 100,000 sites are being rolled out by BSNL. … We have constructed 75,000 sites as we speak in the last six-seven months, of which 60,000 sites have been optimised,” he said.

The task of establishing 100,000 4G sites will be completed latest by June 2025, he said. He said that converting these 4G sites to 5G is not that difficult as the same infrastructure needs incremental improvement. “And that is going to give us the solution for 6G,” he said. He said that India intends to account for at least 10% of all the 6G patents in the world and is already in the top six nations.