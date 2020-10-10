Scindia hits out at Oppn over ‘baseless charges’

india

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:02 IST

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at his political rivals on Friday, saying that a recent controversy over a piece of land in possession with the Scindia trust was ancestral property and that leaders from Congress should instead explain how “they have become new maharajas”.

The MP made the remarks while interacting with journalists in Gwalior as political campaigning intensifies in the run-up to the November 3 bypolls to 28 assembly constituencies.

“The Congress leaders who have become new Maharajas (royals) are making allegations about land which is with my family for 300 years. If it is wrong to be born into such a family, then I admit my mistake,” Scindia said.

Congress leaders have been levelling allegations against Scindia since he quit the party and joined the BJP, including allegations about land in possession of Scindia trust. Scindia said: “To me politics is a means to serve people... I have visited the constituencies in the past five months even after being affected with Covid-19 infection, to ensure development. The BJP’s 15-year rule was followed by Congress’s misrule in 15 months. Now, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and I are working together for progress and development of the state including Gwalior-Chambal region.”

Of the 28 seats up for the bypolls, 16 fall in the Gwalior-Chambal region —Scindia’s home turf, which the Congress party swept in the assembly elections under his leadership.

Scindia joined the BJP in March along with several loyalists, many of whom are up for election now as BJP candidates.