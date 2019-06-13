SCO Summit 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi in Bishkek to participate in SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for a two-day visit to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The PM’s flight took a longer route to Bishkek, through the airspace of Oman, Iran and Central Asian countries, bypassing Pakistani airspace despite permission for overflight from Islamabad.

The government’s decision is a reflection of the frosty nature of bilateral ties with Pakistan since the standoff following the February 14 suicide attack in Pulwama by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force troopers.

A day before embarking on the visit in a statement on Wednesday, the PM said that the global security situation as well as economic cooperation will be on the agenda at summit, and asserted that his visit to the Central Asian country will strengthen India’s ties with the SCO member states.

The prime minister also plans to plans to meet several leaders bilaterally on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

Follow LIVE updates here:

1:45pm IST Warm welcome for PM Modi at Bishkek airport Modi was given a warm welcome upon his arrival at Bishkek airport. Though he will hold some bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, no bilateral meeting has been planned between him and Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan.





1:40pm IST Modi to hold meetings with Putin, Xi The Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit.





1:29pm IST PM Modi lands at Bishkek PM Modi lands at Bishkek, Krygyzstan's capital. He is there to attend the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit there.




