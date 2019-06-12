PM Modi’s plane won’t fly over Pakistan to reach Bishkek for SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly via Oman and Iran to reach Bishkek for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on June 13-14, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, ruling out any possibility of PM Modi overflying Pakistan.

The foreign ministry spokesperson said India had explored two options for the route to be taken by the VVIP aircraft to Bishkek.

“A decision has now been taken that the VVIP Aircraft will fly via Oman, Iran and Central Asian countries on the way to Bishkek,” the foreign ministry statement said.

The decision comes after Islamabad announced that it had decided, in principle, to let PM Modi fly over Pakistani airspace.

Pakistan had fully closed its airspace on February 26 after an Indian Air Force (IAF) strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot. Since then, it has only opened two routes, both of them pass through southern Pakistan, of the total 11.

