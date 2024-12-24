Menu Explore
Scuffle breaks out between Cong, AAP and BJP councillors at Chandigarh Municipal body meet

ByHT News Desk
Dec 24, 2024 02:16 PM IST

The trigger for the scuffle was a motion passed by Congress and AAP councillors, who are allies at the national level, demanding Shah's resignation.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meeting turned into a scuffle on Tuesday as Congress and BJP councillors turned physical over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. BR Ambedkar.

A Municipal body meeting in Chandigarh turned into a scuffle.(PTI screengrab)
A Municipal body meeting in Chandigarh turned into a scuffle.(PTI screengrab)

The trigger for the scuffle was a motion passed by Congress and AAP councillors, who are allies at the national level, demanding Shah's resignation for his remarks during the debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha last week.

A video of the scuffle has surfaced on social media. The councillors can be seen getting into a physical fight as CCTV cameras installed in the premises captured the whole thing.

Here is the video shared by news agency PTI.

Some councillors even were caught looking at the camera during the scuffle but it did not deter them in their endeavours.

The Amit Shah remarks row

Opposition parties have accused Amit Shah of showing disrespect towards Ambedkar, a charge denied by the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Following the remarks made by Shah, the Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside the parliament last week, which led to a huge scuffle between the two sides with two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustaining injuries.

The ruling BJP MPs were protesting in the Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar. INDIA Bloc MPs led by Rahul Gandhi held a protest in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also alleged that he was pushed by BJP MPs while he was trying to enter Parliament in what turned out to be a face-off between Congress and BJP MPs during their protests.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress were "two sides of the same coin," alleging that both of the parties have been engaged in politics in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar.


