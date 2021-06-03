SDG India Index 2020-21 released. Know top-performing states, UTs
- The 2020-21 index showed that the country's overall SDG score improved by six points. It increased from 60 in 2019 to 66 in 2020.
Niti Aayog on Thursday released the third edition of the SDG India Index 2020–21, which is developed in collaboration with the United Nations India to track the progress of all states and Union territories (UT) towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals.
The progress is tracked on 115 indicators aligned to the ministry of statistics and programme implementation’s National Indicator Framework (NIF). The 115 indicators consist of 16 of the 17 SDGs, with a qualitative assessment on Goal 17 and cover 70 SDG targets. "This is an improvement over the 2018–19 and 2019–20 editions of the index, which had utilised 62 indicators across 39 targets and 13 Goals, and 100 indicators across 54 targets and 16 Goals, respectively," the think tank said in a statement.
The 2020-21 index showed that the country's overall SDG score improved by six points. It increased from 60 in 2019 to 66 in 2020. The positive change is largely driven by exemplary nationwide performance in Goal 6 (clean water and sanitation) and Goal 7 (affordable and clean energy), in which the composite score reached 83 and 92, respectively.
The top-performing states and UTs as per the report are:
Kerala with a score of 75
Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with a score of 74
Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka and Uttarakhand scored 72
Sikkim scored 71
Maharashtra with a Goal score of 70
The worst-performing states and UTs include:
Chhattisgarh, Nagaland and Odisha with a score of 61
Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh at a score of 60
Assam scored 57
Jharkhand scored 56
Bihar at 52
These states performed best in achieving the following goals:
Goal 1 (no poverty): Tamil Nadu and Delhi
Goal 2 (zero hunger): Kerala and Chandigarh
Goal 3 (good health and well-being): Gujarat and Delhi
Goal 4 (quality education): Kerala and Chandigarh
Goal 5 (gender equality): Chhattisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Goal 6 (clean water and sanitation): Goa and Lakshadweep
Goal 7 (affordable and clean energy): Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh
Goal 8 (decent work and economic growth): Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh
Goal 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure): Gujarat and Delhi
Goal 10 (reduced inequality): Meghalaya and Chandigarh
Goal 11 (sustainable cities and communities): Punjab and Chandigarh
Goal 12 (responsible consumption and production): Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh
Goal 13 (climate action): Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Goal 14 (life below water): Odisha
Goal 15 (life on land): Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh
Goal 16 (peace, justice and strong institutions): Uttarakhand and Puducherry
Mizoram, Haryana, and Uttarakhand are the top gainers in 2020–21 index compared to 2019, with an increase of 12, 10 and 8 points, respectively. In 2019, 10 states and UTs belonged to the category of Front-Runners while this time 12 states and UTs made it to the category.
