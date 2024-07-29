Search operations for missing people in Shirur briefly halted: Official

The search operation for missing people and the truck that was submerged in the Gangavali river at Shirur in Ankola taluk, Uttara Kannada district, has been temporarily suspended after 13 days of intense efforts, Uttara Kannada deputy commissioner Lakshmi Priya said on Sunday, citing unfavourable conditions in the river as the primary reason for the halt. The tragic incident took place due to a landslide at Shirur Hill that led to the collapse of a roadside, sweeping away a parked truck laden with wooden logs (CM of Karnataka X)

“Since the conditions in the river are not favourable, we have decided to temporarily pause the search operations,” Priya said.

Speaking to the media, she explained that the next steps in the search operation would be determined following a meeting involving the Uttara Kannada in charge minister, district legislators, and officials from Kerala, who have joined the efforts given the involvement of people from their state.

A team of scuba divers from Udupi district, led by Eshwar Malpe, has so far made eight attempts to locate the missing people and the truck at three identified spots based on drone camera footage. However, these efforts were hindered by the river’s challenging conditions. The water had turned a thick red colour, reducing visibility, and the current was extremely strong, making it difficult for divers to reach the suspected locations, the official said.

“The spot shown by high-end drone cameras, indicating some metallic objects inside the river, remains inaccessible due to being covered with boulders and heaps of thick mud,” she said.

Eshwar Malpe, leading the diving team, described the operation as the first unsuccessful attempt since the team’s inception. “The atmosphere in the river is not favorable; the water flow is too strong, and the visibility is compromised by the water’s thick red hue,” Malpe said. He further noted that the team discovered an object 40 feet below the surface during a dive, initially thought to be the truck but later identified as a large log of wood.

The tragic incident took place due to a landslide at Shirur Hill that led to the collapse of a roadside, sweeping away a parked truck laden with wooden logs. The truck’s driver, Arjun, and the cleaner, both believed to be sleeping in the vehicle at the time, remain missing. This event has garnered significant attention from the Kerala government, as the truck and its crew are from Kerala. Consequently, several ministers and legislators from Kerala have joined the search efforts.

Drone cameras and specialised equipment identified a large metallic object beneath the river, prompting the Kerala team’s involvement in overseeing the search operations. The urgency and collaboration underscore the critical nature of the search, as the object is believed to be the missing truck.

So far, the bodies of seven people, including five members of a single family, have been recovered from the site. The search continues for the three others presumed missing, although current conditions have led to a temporary suspension of efforts.

Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to Siddaramaiah requesting to continue the rescue operations to find Arjun. “I earnestly urge you to give directions to continue the rescue operations till they yield positive results,” he said.

With PTI inputs