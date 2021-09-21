Search ops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri enters third day. Key points

A search operation launched by the Indian Army to flush out infiltrators in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir entered the third day on Tuesday, according to officials. The army launched the operation along the Line of Control (LoC) after it detected some suspicious movement in the Uri area of Baramulla district early on Sunday. “The search operation is still underway in Uri," the army said in a statement on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI.

Officials have said that the search operation is being conducted to ensure that nobody has crossed over the border. News agency PTI reported citing a defence spokesperson that the search operation was on in the area but did not elaborate if the forces found anything after the reports of major infiltration bid in the Uri sector.

A high alert has been issued around the security camps located in the area. Messages have been sent to brigade commanders in Rampur and Uri to remain in a state of high alertness.

On Monday, the authorities snapped all telephone and internet services in Uri as a precautionary measure. Security officers believe that a fresh group of infiltrators could have used mobile to get in touch with local contacts.

People familiar with the developments said that army had inputs that a fresh group of infiltrators have sneaked into Uri via Gawahalan village taking the cover of darkness and thick foliage.

According to the news agency, officials said one soldier was injured in the "initial contact" with the infiltrators near the fence along the LoC. The firing prompted the massive search operation to ensure that the infiltrators, if any, do not get inside.

The area where the suspicious movement has been observed is near Gohalan, the same area from where the attack on Uri Brigade was launched by terrorists in 2016. The terrorists from Pakistan launched a deadly attack on a military base in Uri, killing 19 Indian soldiers on September 18, 2016. The army responded by conducting surgical strikes against terror pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Uri, the shortest route for infiltration, has a three-tier security and security forces have prevented such bids in the past. Security officials say terrorists try to infiltrate from across the border most in September and October before passes and ridges generally used for the infiltration close due to heavy snowfall.