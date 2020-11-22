Season’s first cyclone to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 25

india

This season’s first cyclonic storm will cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around November 25 afternoon.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall activity will increase over south peninsular India November 23 onwards with widespread rain and thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 24 and 26 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana during November 25 and 26.

The low-pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal has become a well-marked low-pressure area. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal, Southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts are also likely to witness rough sea conditions on November 2 and very rough to high over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. South Andhra Pradesh coasts and Gulf of Mannar are likely to be impacted on November 24 and 25.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal on November 22; over Southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during November 22 to 25.

“We are expecting extremely heavy rain along the Tamil Nadu, Rayalseema region. There may be some damage due to strong winds and rain when the storm moves inland,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, National Weather Forecasting Centre.

Meanwhile, a deep depression over southwest Arabian Sea moved rapidly west-southwestwards with a speed of 45 kilometres per hour (kmph) during past 6 hours and has intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Gati.’ It lay centred at 8:30 am over southwest Arabian Sea. It is very likely to move west-southwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and cross Somalia coast during early hours of November 23 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

