Second BSF personnel succumbs to injury in Jammu due to Pakistani shelling

The BSF on Sunday said a second trooper was killed in action after Pakistan initiated cross-border firing in the Jammu region a day ago. Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers on guard on the India Pakistan border.(AFP)

"Constable Deepak Chimngakham sustained fatal injuries during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, Jammu district, on May 10, and attained martyrdom on May 11," the Border Security Force (BSF) said in a social media post.

The BSF director general and all ranks express their deepest condolences to his family, it said.

Eight troopers of the BSF's 7th Battalion were injured in Saturday's shelling, and sub-inspector Mohammed Imteyaz later succumbed to his injuries.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held with full military honours at the BSF's frontier headquarters in Jammu's Paloura on Sunday for Imteyaz.

His last rites will be performed at his native Narayanpur village in Bihar's Saran district on Monday.

A similar wreath-laying ceremony to honour Chimngakham will be held at the BSF's frontier headquarters on Monday.

The firing between BSF and Pakistani forces took place after India launched Operation Sindoor following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The military operation by the Indian Armed Forces was launched on May 7 and nine terror infrastructures were destroyed in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out as part of this operation.

The two countries reached an agreement to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea on Saturday after four days of cross-border strikes that triggered fears of a wider conflict.