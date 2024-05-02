Second phase turnout at 66.7%; Nagaland registers drastic drop

Voter turnout in the second phase of the general elections was around 66.7%, according to an official of the Election Commission (EC). Electors cast their ballots to choose 88 Lok Sabha members in 13 states and Union territories on April 26. The turnout was 66.1% in the first phase held on April 19. Nagaland saw the most dramatic fall in both voter turnout and number of voters. (AP)

Both these numbers are lower than the aggregate turnouts in these seats in 2019 – 69.6% for seats that went in the second phase and 69.4% for the ones that had polling in the first phase.

Polling has now been held in 23 states and three Union territories. Of these, voting in 11 states and Union territories took place in one phase, while in three states – Rajasthan, Manipur and Tripura – voting was conducted in two phases.

All 20 parliamentary constituencies in Kerala went to the polls on Friday. The southern state saw a 71.27% turnout, compared to 77.84% in the 2019 elections. The number of absolute voters fell by 5.1%, as about 19.35 million people of the 27.16 million eligible electors voted. In 2019, about 20.4 million out of 26.21 million eligible had cast their votes.

In Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram and Uttarakhand, which went to the polls on April 19 in the first phase, the decline in voter turnout matched a fall in the number of voters. Nagaland saw the most dramatic fall in both voter turnout and number of voters. It fell from 83% in 2019 to 57.72% in 2024, while the number of voters fell by 24.1% from a little more than a million to about 764,710.

No voter turnout data has been given for 19 put of 60 assembly segments in Nagaland’s lone parliamentary seat on the Voter Turnout app of the poll watchdog. In Tamlu assembly constituency, the app shows a voter turnout of 0%.

In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the voter turnout reduced from 65.12% in 2019 to 64.1%, while the number of voters fell by 3.5% from 207,398 to about 200,231. Mizoram saw a more significant fall in voter turnout, from 63.14% in 2019 to 56.87% in 2024. The number of voters fell by 2.1% from 500,347 to about 489,808. In Uttarakhand, voter turnout fell from 61.88% to 57.24%, while the number of voters fell by 1.84% from 4.86 million to 4.77 million.

Meghalaya was the only state which registered an increase in voter turnout. It went from 71.43% in 2019 to 76.6% in 2024. The number of people who voted increased by 24.4% from 1.37 million to about 1.7 million.

In the other five states and UTs that finished polling in a day during the first phase, all saw a decrease in voter turnout compared to 2019 but an increase in the number of voters since the number of eligible voters increased. Sikkim, which saw voter turnout fall from 81.41% in 2019 to 79.91% in 2024, saw a 5% increase in the actual number of voters from 353,415 in 2019 to about 371,140 in 2024. Arunachal Pradesh, which saw voter turnout fall from 82.11% in 2019 to 77.7% in 2024, saw a 4.6% increase in voters from 659,766 to about 690,411.

Lakshadweep saw voter turnout fall marginally from 85.21% to 84.16%, while the number of voters increased 3.4% from 47,026 to about 48,610.

Voter turnout in Puducherry fell from 81.25% to 78.9%, but the number of voters increased 1.9% from 790,895 to about 805,744.

Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, voter turnout decreased from 72.46% in 2019 to 69.72% in 2024, but the number of voters increased by 1.8% from 42.39 million to about 43.2 million.