Section 144 in various districts of Assam on Sunday. Check details here

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) will be imposed in various districts of Assam on August 21, 28 and September 11 when state-level recruitment exams will be held. The curb has been imposed so that the exams are held in a free and transparent manner, the Assam Police said.

According to a notice issued by the state police, gathering of people within a radius of 100m of each examination centre other than candidates, scribes and officials engaged for conduct and monitoring of examinations is prohibited.

Carrying of items such as mobile phones, calculators, pen drives, and electrical equipment is also prohibited in the exam halls, the notice further read.

Sec 144 promulgated in all districts of Assam where state level recruitment for class III & IV posts is to be held on August 21, 28 and September 11: Assam Police pic.twitter.com/YZuIkZT5IF — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

Earlier, the government had also announced the suspension of mobile internet services for four hours each on August 21 and August 28 to ensure the smooth conduct of recruitment exams for government jobs. For the September 11 examination, which will be held for recruitment of drivers in state government departments, the government is yet to decide whether mobile internet would be shut down on that date too.

As part of the drive to provide 1,00,000 jobs within the first year of returning to power, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government is conducting examinations for recruitment to nearly 30,000 Grade III and Grade IV posts on August 21 and 28.

