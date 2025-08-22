Security breach at Parliament: Man tries to scale wall, jump into premises; held

A man was caught on Friday morning trying to scale the wall of the Parliament in Delhi. As per Delhi police officials, this security breach at the Parliament took place at 6 AM today. As per Delhi police officials, this security breach at the Parliament took place at 6 AM today.(ANI)

As per Delhi Police officials, the man was caught while trying to scale the wall of the Parliament. He also tried to jump inside the premises.

Speaking to HT, a Rajya Sabha official said that “one man tried to enter the building in an authorised manner at 6 AM today. He has been caught.”

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

The fresh intrusion bid came less than two years after two people leapt inside the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour on December 13, 2023, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

The 2023 parliament security breach

The incident occurred on December 13, the anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament attack. In what was later described by authorities as a "coordinated intrusion," two individuals, identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, leapt from the Lok Sabha visitors' gallery into the chamber during a live session, releasing yellow-coloured gas from canisters and shouting slogans.

Simultaneously, outside the Parliament complex, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Azad were seen using similar canisters to release coloured smoke while chanting slogans.

The fifth accused, Lalit Jha, and the sixth accused, Mahesh Kumawat, were later arrested in connection with the incident.

The Delhi high court had granted bail to Azad and Kumawat last month.

While granting bail, the high court laid down multiple conditions to ensure that the two individuals do not influence the ongoing investigation or trial proceedings. The two have been explicitly barred from holding any press conferences, giving interviews to media outlets or posting any content related to the incident on social media platforms.

Additionally, the Court has directed both Azad and Kumawat to report to their respective police stations every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10:00 AM without fail. They are also prohibited from leaving the Delhi NCR without prior court permission.