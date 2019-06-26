Security cover slashed for Chandrababu Naidu’s son, other family members

Security has been substantially reduced for former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s family.

The Chief Minister’s son Nara Lokesh has been deprived of his Z category security and has been provided four armed gunmen instead. Moreover, security for Naidu’s other family members has also been withdrawn.

Irked by this decision of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders expressed dissent on the fact that the former Chief Minister and his family were not apprised of the decision, which has been taken when Naidu and his family are not in the country.

Earlier this month, Naidu’s Z+ category security was withdrawn by the state government, which led to demonstrations being staged by TDP members.

Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP faced a severe drubbing in the recently held Assembly elections, as it managed to win only 23 seats of 175, while YSCRP got an absolute majority by winning 151 seats.

YSCRP also won 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats at stake in the state, while TDP secured only 3 seats.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 08:21 IST