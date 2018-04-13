Security heightened in Srinagar after separatists call for protests

Security was heightened in parts of Srinagar city on Friday after separatists called for protests against ‘civilian killings’.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a separatist conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, called for protests after the Friday prayers against the death of four civilians during a gunfight in Kulgam district on Wednesday. One soldier was also killed in the encounter.

While Geelani and Mirwaiz have been placed under house arrest, Malik has been lodged in Srinagar Central Jail.

Mobile internet services continues to remain suspended in South Kashmir areas since Thursday while the speed of mobile as well as fixed line broadband connections were slashed in other parts of the Valley.

Train services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns have been suspended. Educational institutions, banks, post offices and government offices were closed across Jammu and Kashmir due to a public holiday.

Public transport remained off the roads in most areas of Srinagar. Inter-district public transport, however, remained suspended.