Security of Ayodhya international airport handed over to CISF

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday took over the security of the newly inaugurated international airport in Ayodhya, days ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, people familiar with the matter said. Central Industrial Security Force personnel stand guard outside the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, in Ayodhya on Wednesday (ANI)

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham is likely to receive heavy influx of flyers once the temple is opened for the public later this month.

“At least 300 CISF personnel will provide round-the-clock security at the airport in the temple town. The CISF personnel at the airport will be headed by an officer of a deputy commandant rank,” an official aware of the details said, declining to be named.

With the latest development, the CISF, which comes under the Union home ministry, is now in charge of providing security at 68 civil airports in the country.

Meanwhile, officials aware of the security details at the Ayodhya temple said that both the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Security Force (SSF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police will continue to jointly guard the Ram Temple complex till at least the consecration ceremony on January 22. While there were unconfirmed reports that the temple complex security would be handed to SSF by CRPF, officials aware of the matter said that no such order has been issued yet.

“On January 22 and the first few weeks [after the consecration ceremony], the number of visitors will be high so both forces will continue to guard the complex,” another official said, requesting anonymity. CRPF personnel are guarding the periphery, while access control, checking and management of visitors will be conducted by the SSF, officials said.

Until CRPF is removed from the security details, the temple’s security cover will be in line with that at the Parliament complex, officials said.

One CRPF battalion, around 1,100 personnel, is currently posted to guard the temple complex while another team will be posted to deal with any untoward incident.

At the Parliament complex, too, a separate CRPF team, the Parliament Duty Group (PDG), is posted to deal with any intrusion or attack. In the run-up to the high-profile consecration ceremony, both CRPF and SSF are conducting mock trials inside the temple complex, focusing especially on the areas where the footfall will be high.

The SSF, which was raised on the lines of the CISF in 2020, secures vital installations in Uttar Pradesh. Its personnel receive training from the paramilitary forces.