Security up for J&K local body elections

india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:34 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustantimes
         

Srinagar

High level security arrangements have been made for the Block Development Council (BDC) polls being held for the first time in J&K on Thursday.

Major opposition political parties Congress, National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party have boycotted these polls as their leaders are currently under detention.

Polling will begin in the morning and conclude at 1 pm. Counting of votes will be done and results declared on the same day.

J&K director general of police Dilbag Singh said, “We have made elaborate arrangements for the BDC polls. I hope these polls are held in a peaceful manner.” Three-tier security arrangements have been made at places polling booths.

The elections will be held in 309 blocks across J&K and 1,012 candidates are in the fray. Twenty-seven candidates got elected as BDC chairmen unopposed of whom 15 belong to the BJP while the remaining are Independent. Most of those who got elected were from the Valley.

At 109, Kupwara has the highest number of candidates in the fray followed by Baramulla with 99. Only elected panchs and sarpanchs form the electoral college for these BDC polls.

India News