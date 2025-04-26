Fearing deportation, Pakistan's Seema Haider's requests to PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi

Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who left her husband in her native country and moved to India to live with her lover Sachin Meena back in 2023, is now fearing deportation given the soaring tensions between India and Pakistan. Sachin Meena and Seema Haider welcomed a daughter last month. (File/AFP)

In response to the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam earlier this week that killed at least 26 people, most of whom were tourists, India has suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals. It has asked the Pakistani people currently in India to return to their home country.

‘I don’t want to go to Pakistan'

“I was Pakistan’s daughter, but now I’m India’s daughter-in-law,” PTI quoted Seema Haider as saying, a plea to let her stay with her new family.

She also welcomed a baby girl with Sachin last month.

“I do not want to go to Pakistan. I appeal to PM (Narendra) Modi and UP CM Yogi (Adityanath) to let me stay in India,” she is heard saying in a video being circulated on social media, reported PTI.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Haider also claims to have adopted Hinduism after her marriage with Sachin Meena, the report said. The couple lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida.

According to her advocate AP Singh, Haider should be allowed to stay in India given her marriage with Sachin who is an Indian resident.

"Seema is no longer a Pakistani national. She married Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida, and recently gave birth to their daughter, Bharti Meena. Her citizenship is now connected with her Indian husband, and therefore the Centre's directive should not apply to her," Advocate AP Singh told PTI on Thursday.

After the devastating Pahalgam attack, India has taken several diplomatic retaliatory actions against Pakistan, including asking the Pakistan nationals to leave the country by April 27. Those who are on medical visa in India have April 29 until their visa expires.

With PTI inputs.