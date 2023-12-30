close_game
News / India News / "Selection process of idol for Ram Temple complete" says Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra trustee

ANI |
Dec 30, 2023 08:48 AM IST

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is the trust entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): The trustee of Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra, Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, said that the selection process for the idol of Lord Ram Lalla has been completed and the unanimously selected idol will be brought for 'Pran Pratishtha' next month.

HT Image

"Today's (trust) meeting was regarding the selection of the idol for the Ram temple and the process has been completed," said Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra on Friday.

The meeting of the trust was held on Friday to undertake voting to decide the idol of Lord Ram Lalla, which will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple next month.

On being asked about the parameters of the idol selection process, Bimlendra said that the idol speaks to you, as once you see it, you get mesmerised by it.

"Even if multiple idols are placed together, the eyes will get fixated on the one that will be the best. And the coincidence was such that I liked an idol and gave my vote for it. Champat Rai will decide further. There was a voting system and we gave our preferences. The idol selected unanimously will be brought for Pran Pratishtha," he said.

Champat Rai is the secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Earlier on Wednesday, trust secretary Champat Rai said that a 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram reflecting a five-year-old--Ram Lalla--would be selected among three designs.

"The one that has the best divineness and has a childlike look will be selected," he said.

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra on Thursday took stock of the ongoing construction work on the Ram Janmabhoomi Path and the complex along with the top district official.

The inspection came ahead of the consecration ceremony, scheduled next month, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the temple city on Saturda.

"The work is not being done hastily, rather it is being done qualitatively by investing enough time into it," Misra said while speaking to ANI.

As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony will be held over a span of seven days, starting on January 16.

On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon. (ANI)

Saturday, December 30, 2023
