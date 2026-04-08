‘Self-styled Vishwaguru exposed’: Congress targets PM Modi after Pakistan helps broker US-Iran ceasefire

Ramesh said the Prime Minister had not spoken about Israel's "genocide" in Gaza or its expansionist actions in the occupied West Bank.

"The conflict had begun on February 28th with the targeted assassinations of the topmost echelons of the regime in Iran. These had started just two days after Prime Minister Modi had completed his much-trumpeted visit to Israel, a visit that diminished India's global stature and standing," Ramesh claimed.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said people across the world would respond carefully to the two-week ceasefire in the West Asia conflict between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

The grand old party said PM Modi's "cowardice is demonstrated by his silence not only on Israel's belligerence but also on the completely unacceptable and disgraceful language being used by his good friend in the White House".

The Congress termed Pakistan’s role as a "severe setback" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "highly personalised diplomacy" and said, "the self-styled Vishwaguru stands thoroughly exposed". Follow US-Iran war and ceasefire related live updates here .

The Opposition , including the Congress party , took a swipe at the BJP -led central government on Wednesday, hours after Pakistan announced it would host talks between the United States and Iran , following a two-week ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

"The role played by Pakistan in bringing about the ceasefire is a severe setback to both the substance and style of Mr Modi's highly personalised diplomacy," he said.

He said that efforts to isolate Pakistan over its continued support for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and to present it globally as a failed state, had not worked. He compared this to what former prime minister Manmohan Singh “accomplished after the Mumbai terror attacks”.

Ramesh said a country facing economic distress and relying on external support had still managed to take on such a role.

"He (Modi) or his team has also never explained why Op Sindoor was suddenly and abruptly halted on May 10th 2025 - the first announcement of which came from the US Secretary of State and for which the US President has claimed credit almost a hundred times since then," the Congress leader said.

"There is a palpable sigh of relief everywhere. The External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) dismissed Pakistan as a dalal. But now the self-styled Vishwaguru stands thoroughly exposed, his self-declared 56-inch chest shrunk and shrivelled," Ramesh said.

"His cowardice is demonstrated by his silence not only on Israel's belligerence, but on the completely unacceptable and disgraceful language being used by his good friend in the White House," he added.

The BJP has not yet responded to the Congress’ charges.

US, Iran reach ceasefire in Iran Iran, the United States and Israel said they had agreed on a two-week ceasefire in the war. Tehran also said it would begin talks with the United States in Islamabad from Friday.

Trump said he had agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks” as long as Iran agrees to “the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”