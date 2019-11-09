Sena accuses BJP of double speak as deadline to form government nears end

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 15:31 IST

Any resolution of disagreements between saffron allies in Maharashtra looked distant as Shiv Sena launched a scathing attack on the BJP as the final hours of the government-formation deadline appeared set to pass on Saturday.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana accused the BJP of immoral politics and said the party’s declared intention to form the new government with Sena sounded hollow in the light of its failure to honour its “promise” to share power.

“The BJP said they will form the government with Shiv Sena. Is this love for us or has the light of truth shined on them or are they creating complications while sweet-talking us?” Saamana editorial asked.

The editorial echoed allegations Uddhav made yesterday and said the BJP’s “word play” suggesting “this was not promised” and “that was not decided” demonstrated a kind of politics not liked by the Shiv Sena and the public.

“We detest this word play and the people are tired of it. What kind of politics is this to go back on the word given to us? We do not want to stain ourselves with the muck of such dirty politics,” the editorial said

In his press conference on Friday, Uddhav alleged BJP leaders, including party chief Amit Shah and Fadnavis, were “lying” and using “word play” to deny their agreement to equally share the chief minister’s post. He was responding to Fadnavis, who had minutes ago, denied the existence of any such understanding.

Saamana also suggested that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis can’t take major decisions as a caretaker CM and that he was unlikely to return as the head of the government.

“Silence! He will not return,” a Saamana story said in a mocking reference to Fadnavis’ election slogan that promised he would return for a second term as Maharashtra chief minister.

Fadnavis was appointed caretaker CM by Maharashtra governor yesterday after he resigned.

The term of the old assembly expires on Saturday and if the stalemate is not resolved by then, the governor may invite the BJP to form the government and prove majority. If BJP refuses or fails the floor test, then the governor can either invite Shiv Sena, the second largest party, or declare President’s rule in the state.