Sena need not lie about what happened in Balasaheb’s room: Sanjay Raut
The war of words between former allies Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party has escalated. After Union home minister Amit Shah denied any promises were made to Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has circulated a video clip of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis where he said “posts and responsibilities” will be shared equally. Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the party is not helpless for power to lie on what transpired in the close door meeting between Shah and Uddhav Thackeray in Sena’s former chief late Bal Thackeray’s room.
Shah, who visited Sindhudurg on Sunday, reiterated that he never promised Shiv Sena that it would share the chief ministership for an equal term. “They [Thackeray] say I had promised them about it in a closed-door meeting at Matoshree. I never do anything behind [closed] doors. Everything is done in daylight... Modiji and I had declared Devendraji [Fadnavis] as the next CM after the [2019] Assembly polls. Why did Thackeray, who used to share the dais with us, not object to it then?” he questioned.
Also Read | Never promised sharing of CM’s post in Maharashtra to Shiv Sena, says Amit Shah
Shah, who was the BJP national president when the alliance between Sena-BJP was renegotiated ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, had also said that Thackeray compromised Bal Thackeray’s principles for power.
Countering that charge, Raut told news agency ANI, “Our lives have been dedicated to that room (Bal Thackeray’s room). Nobody would believe that Uddhav Thackeray would come out and lie about what was discussed in that room. We are not helpless for power that Uddhav Thackery or anybody else would lie about what transpired in the room.” He added that he can understand the pain of the BJP for not being able to form the government in Maharashtra despite having 105 MLAs, power at the Centre, and control over central agencies.
In an apparent swipe at the BJP leadership, Raut also tweeted a couplet in Hindi on Monday morning, “Toofan zyada ho to kashti doob jaati hai... Aur ghamand zyada ho toh hastiyaan doob jaati hai.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist Poonawalla urges CJI to take cognisance of suspension of internet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To remove all those handicaps,' PM Modi quotes Manmohan Singh on farm reforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muslim community in Faizabad donates for Ayodhya Ram Temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Praising Ghulam Nabi Azad, PM Modi slips in 'G-23' taunt at Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: BSF guns down intruder from Pakistan along J&K border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur: Hailstorm in some hill villages, residents hope for bountiful harvest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Credit to India, not govt’: In RS, PM Modi hails fight against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sena need not lie about what happened in Balasaheb’s room: Sanjay Raut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSF guns down Pakistani intruder along border in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From 'FDI', 'naraz fufi ji' to swipe at Derek O'Brien: PM Modi's top quotes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli flood: Rescue ops on via 2nd tunnel at Tapovan, over 30 feared trapped
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Working for small farmers’, says PM Modi amid farm stir, hit outs at ‘new FDI’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi announces ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to kin of those killed in Uttarakhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer producer bodies to benefit UP, Bihar most: Radha Mohan Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox