Senior Assam cop under lens for sexual harassment

The Assam police is investigating a senior officer who has been accused of sexually harassing his subordinates multiple times between 2008 and 2017, two officials familiar with the development said on Friday.

At least three complaints were forwarded to Assam police’s internal complaints committee (ICC) in April, almost three months after they were sent to the Director General of Police, said one of the officials, Violet Baruah, who is also the presiding officer of the

ICC. The officer facing the allegations, Abu Sufian (50), is currently serving as deputy inspector general (Railways). Originally from state police service, he was promoted to the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 2012.

“The ICC of the Assam Police, received complaints from three women...The accused is a serving official and the inquiry is on,” Baruah, a DIG, said without naming the accused.

