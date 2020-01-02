Senior general tells commanders to shun military pageantry

india

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 01:28 IST

One of the Indian Army’s senior-most generals has asked commanders under him to shun military pageantry, ensure offices shut by 2 pm (the time they are meant to be shut), and encourage professional dissent (as different from insubordination) as they focus on their primary task – constant readiness for battle.

In directions issued on New Year’s eve to improve the operational readiness of the Jaipur-based South Western Command , its chief Lieutenant General Alok Singh Kler has written to 265 commanders to adopt a nuts-and-bolts approach to soldiering as “it’s not a question of if but when we go to war”.

Kler said he wrote the letter because “we can’t afford to be a peace-time army”.

“The air force and our Special Forces are 24x7 operational and combat worthy due to their nuts-and-bolts approach to soldiering. There is a fabulous saying, ‘If you want to be peaceful you must retain the ability of intense violence. If you lack the capability of violence, you are not peaceful you are harmless’…I want to retain combat capability and worthiness at all times in peace,” he stressed.

The command has around 130,000 soldiers and is responsible for guarding India’s border with Pakistan in Rajasthan and Punjab.

“Soldiers are authorised to smile,” Kler’s directions read. “Commanders at all levels must ensure that they lead a happy team, which is well bonded, maintains excellent bonhomie and ‘looks out for each other’.”

HT has reviewed the five-page letter written by Kler to the commanders. “I have interacted with over 120 commanding officers and all my brigade commanders in a series of skip-level meetings. I have introspected on the core issues that plague our system that affect operational readiness. Certain functional changes will thus be ruthlessly executed,” writes Kler, who took charge of the command four months ago.

The commanders have also been told there will be no ostentatious display of red carpets, flags and pageantry during visits by top officers.

In June, soon after taking over Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh also issued a draft of instructions to curb ostentatious displays in the force, from doing away with multiple cars for the navy chief during official visits to asking junior officers to be respectful not subservient.

Kler’s directive also asks officers to strictly adhere to office timings as anyone working beyond 2 pm lacks efficiency. The army’s office hours in commands end at 2 pm because soldiers are also required to spend time on physical training and operations.

His letter also explains why these measures are necessary — because the command has to stay prepared for war, conforming to high military standards and professional excellence. “Every individual must believe that he or she is a professional trained to fight the adversary, both internal and external, and must prepare his or her mind, body and soul as such,” Kler writes.